Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > SKY Shivam Dube jokingly call Rohit Sharma Gajini of ICT saying Toss mei coin bhool jaate hain watch

SKY & Shivam Dube jokingly call Rohit Sharma 'Gajini of ICT', saying, 'Toss mei coin bhool jaate hain'- watch

Updated on: 02 October,2024 04:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the third episode, Kapil Sharma is all set to invite none other than Rohit Sharma and his teammates—Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube

SKY & Shivam Dube jokingly call Rohit Sharma 'Gajini of ICT', saying, 'Toss mei coin bhool jaate hain'- watch

In Pics: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav & Shivam Dube

Listen to this article
SKY & Shivam Dube jokingly call Rohit Sharma 'Gajini of ICT', saying, 'Toss mei coin bhool jaate hain'- watch
x
00:00

The promo for the third episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is out, and it can't get bigger and better than this! In this episode, Kapil Sharma is all set to invite none other than Rohit Sharma and his teammates—Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube—who made India proud by clinching the T20 World Cup in June. The first promo of the episode will surely have you rolling as the players spill some spicy secrets about their teammates.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



The First Promo of the Third Episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The promo starts with Kapil talking to Rohit Sharma, saying, "When you came last time, you were the runner-up of the World Cup, and now you are the winner. Do you think we are lucky for you?" This leaves Rohit Sharma in splits as he responds, "Mere aane se aapka show bhi number one hua hai."

When Archana Puran Singh playfully asks, "Who is the Ghajini of the team?" Suryakumar immediately points to Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket captain turns red with embarrassment as Shivam Dube quips, “During the toss, he forgets the names of the two sides of the coin.” Suryakumar jumps in, laughing, “No, he doesn’t forget the names—he forgets the coin itself!”

The promo also shows Rohit engaging in a playful game with his fellow cricketers, where Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh mimic former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. After not being able to guess, Rohit jokingly says, “I’m sorry, but your acting was terrible!”

Kapil Welcomed the Cast of 'Devara' in the Second Episode

After having Karan Johar, Devang Raina, and Alia Bhatt as guests on the first episode of season two, Kapil Sharma hosted the cast of 'Devara', including Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor, on the couch of his show. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Great Indian Kapil Show Only On Netflix (@thegreatindiankapilshow)

The new video that was released on the show’s official handle yesterday features Sunil Grover mimicking SS Rajamouli and Krushna Abhishek dressed as Sivagami. The duo is seen engaging in a light-hearted conversation, poking fun at the excessive use of VFX in films. While Sunil was imagining a scene, Krushna looked tense at the frequent use of VFX. As Sivagami, Krushna said, “You use VFX everywhere. That day, he invited me over for a meal at his house and placed a banana leaf, saying, 'Go ahead, eat.' I said, 'But there’s no food here.' He replied, 'You just act like you’re eating, we’ll add the food with VFX later.'"

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kapil sharma the kapil sharma show rohit sharma Shivam Dube Suryakumar Yadav Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK