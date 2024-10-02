In the third episode, Kapil Sharma is all set to invite none other than Rohit Sharma and his teammates—Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube

The promo for the third episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is out, and it can't get bigger and better than this! In this episode, Kapil Sharma is all set to invite none other than Rohit Sharma and his teammates—Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube—who made India proud by clinching the T20 World Cup in June. The first promo of the episode will surely have you rolling as the players spill some spicy secrets about their teammates.

The First Promo of the Third Episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The promo starts with Kapil talking to Rohit Sharma, saying, "When you came last time, you were the runner-up of the World Cup, and now you are the winner. Do you think we are lucky for you?" This leaves Rohit Sharma in splits as he responds, "Mere aane se aapka show bhi number one hua hai."

When Archana Puran Singh playfully asks, "Who is the Ghajini of the team?" Suryakumar immediately points to Rohit Sharma. The Indian cricket captain turns red with embarrassment as Shivam Dube quips, “During the toss, he forgets the names of the two sides of the coin.” Suryakumar jumps in, laughing, “No, he doesn’t forget the names—he forgets the coin itself!”

The promo also shows Rohit engaging in a playful game with his fellow cricketers, where Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, and Arshdeep Singh mimic former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. After not being able to guess, Rohit jokingly says, “I’m sorry, but your acting was terrible!”

Kapil Welcomed the Cast of 'Devara' in the Second Episode

After having Karan Johar, Devang Raina, and Alia Bhatt as guests on the first episode of season two, Kapil Sharma hosted the cast of 'Devara', including Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR, and Janhvi Kapoor, on the couch of his show.

The new video that was released on the show’s official handle yesterday features Sunil Grover mimicking SS Rajamouli and Krushna Abhishek dressed as Sivagami. The duo is seen engaging in a light-hearted conversation, poking fun at the excessive use of VFX in films. While Sunil was imagining a scene, Krushna looked tense at the frequent use of VFX. As Sivagami, Krushna said, “You use VFX everywhere. That day, he invited me over for a meal at his house and placed a banana leaf, saying, 'Go ahead, eat.' I said, 'But there’s no food here.' He replied, 'You just act like you’re eating, we’ll add the food with VFX later.'"