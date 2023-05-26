The Kapoors come together to celebrate Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan's 18th birthday; see pics

On Friday, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor took to their Instagram feed to share pictures from the midnight celebration of their son's 18th birthday. Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others were part of the celebration

The Kapoors for Jahaan's birthday

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor's younger child, Jahaan turns 18 today. To celebrate his adulthood, the Kapoors came together to ring in his birthday.

On Friday, Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor took to their Instagram feed to share pictures from the midnight celebration of their son's 18th birthday. Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others were part of the celebration. Janhvi Kapoor, who recently started prepping for her upcoming movie 'Ulajh' with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah, was however missing from the celebrations.

"Happy 18th birthday my son shine. I love you 3000," wrote Maheep sharing pictures form the midnight celebration with family. Maheep also shared a video of the cake cutting where she is seen sitting beside jahaan and holding back her son's hair as he blew on the candles.

Sanjay Kapoor too shared pictures from last night's celebration and wrote, "Happy birthday jk , You’re the best , Best way to bring in your 18th birthday with the blessings of the family."

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor recently shared pictures from Jahaan's graduation ceremony. She captioned the post, "That’s my boy (heart emojis) #ecolemondialeworldschool #ClassOf2023 #ProudMamaMoment (grinning face with star eyes emoji along with heart emoji)".

While their son just graduated from college, Maheep and Sanjay are awaiting the Bollywood debut of their daughter. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to foray into acting with the film 'Bedhadak'. Lakshay and Gurfateh Pirzada are also part of the cast of 'Bedhadak.'

On the other hand, Sanjay Kapoor will be next seen in the action thriller 'Bloody Daddy' starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia, and Vivan Bhatena, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. 'Bloody Daddy' is the adaptation of the 2011 French film 'Sleepless Night,' which itself was remade in Tamil as Thoongaa Vanam starring Kamal Haasan. 'Bloody Daddy' is scheduled to be digitally premiered on 9th June, 2023 on JioCinema.

Maheep, on the other hand, who rose to popularity with the Netflix show 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' will next be seen in the third season of the show. The show also stars Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari.

