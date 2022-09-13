Breaking News
'Goodbye': The Maha Aarti ‘Jaikal Mahakal’ from Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna is out

Updated on: 13 September,2022 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jaikal Mahakal pays a tribute to all departed souls in this holy month of Shraddh in the form of a powerful anthem that tends to linger on your souls for days

'Goodbye': The Maha Aarti ‘Jaikal Mahakal’ from Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna is out

Hear the most powerful Mahakal anthem in the month of Shraadh. Ever since the melody of ‘Jaikal Mahakal’ was briefly attached to the recently launched GOODBYE trailer starring Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna, the track clicked with the audience in no time and the tune took social media by storm. The Maha Aarti of the season ‘Jaikal Mahakal’ is composed and beautifully sung by Amit Trivedi, and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire. Jaikal Mahakal pays a tribute to all departed souls in this holy month of Shraddh in the form of a powerful anthem that tends to linger on your souls for days. 


Speaking about the song music composer Amit Trivedi said, “It is always fun and easy to work with Vikas sir in all the projects and with this particular song the brief given to me was it should be an aarti, so that was a bit challenging to create a soothing aarti melody but we have enjoyed working on it and we hope the music admirers and audience like it.”
 
Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the heartwarming tale 'Goodbye'  showcases the Bhalla family’s journey of dealing with grief and then being there for each other through the different turns of events. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.


