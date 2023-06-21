While it was reported earlier that Sandeep has been signed for a two film deal with Dharma, Sandeep shared a little more about the collaboration

Sandeep Modi. Picture Courtesy/PR

Listen to this article 'The Night Manager' creator Sandeep Modi talks about his next with Dharma Productions x 00:00

Sandeep Modi has garnered immense praise within the Indian entertainment industry for his visionary talent. With two blockbuster hits, 'Aarya' and 'The Night Manager', he has firmly established himself as a driving force in pushing creative boundaries for Indian audiences.

While it was reported earlier that Sandeep has been signed for a two-film deal with Dharma, Sandeep shared a little more about the collaboration.

Sandeep adds, “Karan Johar is one of the finest producers of our era. The freedom and excitement I have felt working with him is a joy for any filmmaker. The producers shall reveal more details about the film at the apt time, but all I can say is it’s an ambitious story and I am extremely excited about it.“

Meanwhile, Modi is gearing up for the release of part 2 of his show 'The Night Manager'. Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome starrer 'The Night Manager: Part 2' releases on June 30 and the creator has promised 4 times the thrill, 8 times the fun and 16 times the tension.

Sharing his biggest challenge when it came to his lead actors, Modi told mid-day.com, "Starting right from his name I thought there's a sense of solitude to Shaan Sengupta, he's not your typical Punjabi hero, there's more to him. Shelly is a Rungta, he is a Marwari businessman. He's Shailendra which is old world but there's also the new world Shelly to him. It feels real, believable and yet so entertaining. With Anil sir the challenge was he would say, 'I've never played a villain' and I would say play it liked a hero. With Aditya the biggest challenge was being confident about a protagonist who fails and has demons from the past. Here's a protagonist who speaks less because there are storms simmering within him. For us to go ahead with a character like that required a lot of gumption. I would tell Aditya he was doing it right and to not change a thing because you are sensitive as a director and want to fall back on things that have worked for you in the past."