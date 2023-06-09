Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Exclusive video The Night Manager director Sandeep Modi reveals how Aditya Roy Kapur reacted to the alcohol scene

Exclusive video! 'The Night Manager' director Sandeep Modi reveals how Aditya Roy Kapur reacted to the alcohol scene

Updated on: 09 June,2023 12:22 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The Night Manager' director Sandeep Modi got into conversation with mid-day.com

Exclusive video! 'The Night Manager' director Sandeep Modi reveals how Aditya Roy Kapur reacted to the alcohol scene

The Night Manager

Listen to this article
Exclusive video! 'The Night Manager' director Sandeep Modi reveals how Aditya Roy Kapur reacted to the alcohol scene
x
00:00

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome starrer 'The Night Manager: Part 2' releases on June 30 and director Sandeep Modi got into an exclusive conversation with mid-day.com. Sandeep promises 4 times the thrill, 8 times the fun and 16 times the tension in the upcoming season. He also opens up on the confrontation scene between Anil Kapoor and Tillotama Shome's characters. The series will air on Disney+ Hotstar.



Speaking about the alcohol scene in the series, considering lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur's onscreen characters have had quite an association with liquor, Modi said, "There was a scene where Shaan had to breakdown his character to become attractive to Shelly. He starts doing drugs and alcohol. Aditya said 'Arre baap re phir se alcohol aa gaya meri life mein Sandeep.' I told him it was just a montage, we would keep it short. I can demand but it's for an actor to give in!"


Sharing his biggest challenge when it came to his lead actors, Modi revealed, "Starting right from his name I thought there's a sense of solitude to Shaan Sengupta, he's not your typical Punjabi hero, there's more to him. Shelly is a Rungta, he is a Marwari businessman. He's Shailendra which is old world but there's also the new world Shelly to him. It feels real, believable and yet so entertaining. With Anil sir the challenge was he would say, 'I've never played a villain' and I would say play it liked a hero. With Aditya the biggest challenge was being confident about a protagonist who fails and has demons from the past. Here's a protagonist who speaks less because there are storms simmering within him. For us to go ahead with a character like that required a lot of gumption. I would tell Aditya he was doing it right and to not change a thing because you are sensitive as a director and want to fall back on things that have worked for you in the past."

What twists and turns can viewers expect in season 2? Watch video to know all this and more!

aditya roy kapur anil kapoor sobhita dhulipala tillotama shome Web Series Web Series News Web Series Breaking News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK