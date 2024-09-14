Have you heard? The Roshans to drop on Netflix in December

Helmed by Shashi Ranjan, The Roshans will feature insights of family members, fraternity friends, and colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sham Kaushal, among others

Hrithik Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Rakesh Roshan

It appears that the response to Angry Young Men, the documentary on legendary screenwriters Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, has boosted the morale of the makers of The Roshans. As the title suggests, the upcoming docu-series looks at the lives and times of late composer Roshan, son-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, son-composer Rajesh Roshan, and actor Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Shashi Ranjan and featuring insights of family members, fraternity friends, and colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sham Kaushal, among others. The Roshans is expected to drop on Netflix in December. While the date is yet to be announced, sources claim that it will be an apt time to release the documentary as Hrithik completes 25 years as an actor the following month. His superhit debut, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, was released on January 14, 2000, and January 10 also marks his 51st birthday. Incidentally, January 13 also marks 30 years of Rakesh Roshan’s blockbuster, Karan Arjun (1995).

Raveena says sorry

Raveena Tandon recently revealed her anxiety when she was asked for pictures when she is alone. It apparently reminded her of an experience in London when she panicked and fled after being approached by a group of fans for selfies. The actor later posted an apology on social media. Raveena wrote, “My first instinct was to say no and walk away faster, as I was alone. They just wanted a picture, and I oblige most of the time. But the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago has left me a bit nervous and traumatised.” Admitting her nervousness when she is approached when she is alone, the actor added, “I felt bad after the incident and would want to apologise to them through this medium if they are reading. It was not my intention to offend. I’m sorry. Hope I can meet you again and click a picture with you, maybe.” For the uninitiated, in June, a man claimed that Raveena’s driver had struck his mother and the actor had assaulted her while drunk. Subsequently, police investigations revealed that though the women were near the actor’s car, they were not hit by it.

Kabir is proud of Sharvari

After Munjya and Maharaj, Sharvari is currently working on Alpha. Kabir Khan, who first cast her in his web series, The Forgotten Army (1999), is pleased to see how far the actor has come over the years. “When I auditioned Sharvari, I realised that I’ve discovered a rare talent who will go on to deliver incredible performances,” said the filmmaker. Admittedly proud of her journey, Kabir added, “Sharvari knows that she has made a space for herself only on the basis of her talent and hard work, and therefore she goes the extra mile for every film. She has the courage to walk the path less travelled and choose projects that not many will dare to do. That’s what makes her exciting as an actor.”

Jaisalmer calling

Karan Johar is currently in Jaisalmer for the shoot of a new reality show—the Indian adaptation of the American show, The Traitors. Considering it is a new format, the makers felt KJo was the best celeb to host it. Buzz is that Karan Kundra, Sundhanshu Pandey, Raj Kundra, Anshula Kapoor, and Jasmin Bhasin are some of the contestants finalised for it, though there is no official announcement yet. KJo will be stationed in the desert city over the next two weeks. He next has Jigra and Dhadak 2 set for release next.