The Sabarmati Reports: According to recent reports, the CBFC has asked the makers to push the release of the film considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Vikrant Massey

Listen to this article The Sabarmati Reports: Vikrant Massey starrer to be postponed due to elections; CBFC requests re-shoot of sequences? x 00:00

Vikrant Massey, with his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's ‘12th Fail’, stole hearts. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama, ‘The Sabarmati Reports’. The movie, which was slated to release on May 3, is facing trouble from the CBFC. According to recent reports, the CBFC has asked the makers to push the release of the film considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It was further claimed that the board has asked the filmmakers to reshoot a few sequences as they can hurt human sentiments.

“The makers applied for a certificate at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Its Examining Committee saw the film and had objections to certain scenes. Also, fearing that it might violate the model code of conduct as laid down by the Election Commission of India, it has been advised that it should be released after the last phase of elections, which will take place on June 1," a source told Bollywood Hungama. While another source claimed, “The CBFC’s reservation was that certain moments in the film can hurt the sentiments of a section of the moviegoers. Hence, the team of the film might reshoot the sequence."

ADVERTISEMENT

If these reports are to be believed, then the push in the Raashii Khanna-starrer can benefit Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama. With a push in ‘The Sabarmati Reports’ release, there will be no Hindi film that will make it to theatres on the first Friday of May. On top of that, there will be no big release before ‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi’, which is slated to release on May 31.

‘The Sabarmati Report’, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, is directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan.

On the work front, Vikrant was most recently seen in ‘12th Fail’. ‘12th Fail,’ based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people not to lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

While Ridhi Dogra has appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’. The storyline of the movie centres on Azad (played by Shah Rukh Khan), a vigilante police jailer who, along with a group of women, endeavours to reform the corrupt society. Nayanthara takes on the role of a police officer, while Vijay Sethupathi plays the formidable grey antagonist in this captivating spectacle.