The singles route

Bollywood singer Saloni Thakkar brings forth her new single featuring Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Following her work in Bollywood with films like Veere Di Wedding, Saloni Thakkar has lent her voice to the single, Zindagi mein, featuring Nikita Dutta and Sunny Singh.
While tracing her journey in the industry, Thakkar, who rendered the track penned by Shabbir Ahmed, tells mid-day, “I have been learning music from my mother, who has trained me in Punjabi folk and classical music in childhood. After a fair share of practice in my native languages, I subsequently went ahead and took professional training in Hindustani classical music from several gurus in Mumbai.”
Her previous collaborations with Sukhwinder Singh have also enabled her to hone her craft. “I have attempted to take steps to learn something new in music every day”