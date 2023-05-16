Breaking News
This is how Lara Dutta is channelling her inner bond

Updated on: 16 May,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The 'Andaaz' actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie where she put an eye mask under her eyes

Lara Dutta. Pic/Instagram

Actor Lara Dutta, on Monday, shared a glimpse of the self-care regime. The 'Andaaz' actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie where she put an eye mask under her eyes.


She wrote, "Selfcare Monday!!! Channelling my inner bond! And yes, losing the plot is essential sometimes too!! #keepitreal #theeyeshaveit #goldeneye #eyewa #aneyeforaneye #eyegiveup."



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)


Tisca Chopra reacted to the post and wrote, "Are you sending me some of these?" Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi got married in the year 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Saira in 2012.

After a hiatus from the silver screen, Lara played the role of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bell Bottom', which hit the theatres in 2021. Lara has worked in Vishal's direction in his OTT debut project 'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley'.

The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hotstar's original 'Hundred' in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series like, 'Hiccups and Hookups', 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

Also Read: Lara Dutta: Akshay Kumar not just my first hero, but my 'forever hero'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

