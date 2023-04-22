Breaking News
This is how Tahira Kashyap Khurrana wished daughter Varushka on birthday

Updated on: 22 April,2023 11:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Picture Courtesy/Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Instagram account

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana on Friday shared a couple of pictures to shower love on her daughter Varushka on her birthday.


Taking to Instagram, Tahira dropped pictures featuring mother and daughter bond.



Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "You and me- it's a love story. Happy birthday my baby stalker and lover! You make me want to work harder towards writing more stories that can help shift the perspective. You are the reason why at times after giving up I pick my self again to give it another try. You are hope and you are reason. There is no-one like you, you squishy nutcracker, feisty, goofy, baby feminist! I love you and we are meant to be."

Ayushmann and Tahira have been married for fifteen years. They are proud parents to lovely kids, Virajveer and Varushka. Tahira is a breast cancer survivor. Having recovered, Tahira spreads awareness of this critical illness through social media.

Meanwhile, after her first feature, 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' Tahira is all set with her new feature film in collaboration with producer Guneet Monga.

On the occasion of Tahira's birthday, Guneet took to Instagram and announced her new project.

She wrote, "Teaming up with the wonderful writer, director, friend and sister Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for an upcoming "dramedy" feature! Looking forward to pushing your wonderfully unique style of storytelling. One with nuanced thoughts and intimate explorations of real human connections. Although it's your birthday, gift toh mujhe mila hai! Happy Birthday Tahira!"

Tahira's debut feature 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' which is a female-centric comedy-drama, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher and produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment. It is slated to release this year. The duo has previously worked together on a short film called Pinni for Netflix's Zindagi Inshorts. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

