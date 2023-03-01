THIS is the craziest thing Mithila Palkar did in Los Angeles

Actress Mithila Palkar tells us what should be on the to-do list if you are planning a trip to Los Angeles

Mithila Palkar

Actress Mithila Palkar speaks to mid-day.com as she plans the perfect trip to Los Angeles! Join her on the ride.

Where are you off to today?

Los Angeles is one of my favourite holiday destinations. Eight years ago I stayed with my sister in LA, where I had taken up an acting workshop. Now I have my friends there and while LA is not known for it's public transport like New York , I've used all sorts of public transport in the city. It gives me a sense of belonging.

What’s on the itinerary?

In Los Angeles you should go to the Hollywood sign, visit the walk of fame and Santa Monica beach. There's a place called The Grove where you can shop, eat, hang around listening to music. It's a chilled out spot so I would definitely recommend it.

What’s on the menu?

There is a sushi place called Sugarfish, that my sister and I loved. I'm also an In-N-Out fan.

Your fondest memories with friends and family...

Fondest memories would be living with my sister but I had my workshop going on so I had friends with me. We would go out after class and attend the dance nights. Disneyland is another fond memory and so is Venice beach. Abbot Kinney is another place where you can walk around, though it isn't the most popular thing to do in LA.

Craziest thing you have done...

The craziest thing I've done by LA standards is travelling two-and-half hours, one way in public transport. I took everything from buses to trains and then the train line changed, so I travelled 5 hours for a 3 hour class but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I have used the public transport more than people who live in LA.

What are you packing for the trip?

The summers get very hot so it's a good idea to carry summer dresses and shorts, it gets a bit chilly towards the evening.

Your holiday playlist...

I don't have a specific playlist, what I'm listening to today would be very different from what I would listen to 3 months later.