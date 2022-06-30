This is what fans can expect from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's pairing in 'Adipurush'

A source close to the film who has seen some bits and pieces of it, shares, "Last week, the entire cast and film team had gotten together at director Om Raut’s house."

Picture Courtesy: PR

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for Om Raut's 'Adipurush' also starring Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in crucial roles. What to expect from Prabhas and Kriti's pairing, now?

A source close to the film who has seen some bits and pieces of it, shares, "Last week, the entire cast and film team had gotten together at director Om Raut’s house to celebrate what they have achieved till now and to see how the film is shaping up. They also watched some of Kriti and Prabhas’ scenes, which have turned out very well. The chemistry between them has translated beautifully, they just make for a fabulous pair on screen."

Adipurush is all set to hit the big screens on 12th of January, 2023.

Also, Aditya Roy Kapur will reportedly romance actor Kriti Sanon in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film.

As per reports, the project will be a romantic drama. Soon after the rumours of both actors working together went out, the actors' fans became excited and flooded social media with the posts regarding the duo's collaboration.

"Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapoor are finally starring in a film together?! God heard my prayers" a user tweeted.

"If the rumours about Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next are true I'm actually going to faint," another user wrote.

A fan commented, "Aditya Roy Kapur has that potential of being A MegaStar, this film Of SLB will prove that for sure!!! ".

Aditya and Kriti have earlier worked together in 'Aira Gaira' from the film 'Kalank'. The official confirmation about the film is awaited.

Kriti was last seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey' opposite Akshay Kumar and has recently won the 'IIFA Best Actor Award' for her performance in the film 'Mimi'. The actor will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in 'Ganpath - Part 1'.

