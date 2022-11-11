Thrill at every turn

Admittedly a ‘sucker’ for thrillers, Rajkummar says character’s unpredictable arc and director’s vision made Monica O My Darling’s shoot doubly joyous

Rajkummar Rao

More often than not, with Rajkummar Rao, you can be assured of a good film. Such is the credibility he has built in his 12-year run in the movies. That his latest offering, Monica O My Darling, is helmed by Vasan Bala, only inspires more confidence. So, was Bala the primary reason to say yes to the Netflix film? That, and the genre, says the actor. “I am a sucker for thrillers. They are so engaging, and keep you on the edge of your seat. Plus, I loved my character arc. He gets into something fishy every 20 minutes. I loved the way the script was written,” he shares.



The film also stars Huma Qureshi

The noir crime thriller — also starring Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher — follows Rao’s character Jayant, who has been double-crossed by his ladylove. Murder and misfired plans follow, with a dose of Bala’s quirky comedy. Working with the director has been everything Rao had hoped for. “He wouldn’t want 30 or 40 retakes. He is clear in his mind [about what he wants in each scene]; I never saw him struggling. He understands what each of us is contributing to the film.” To the actor, Bala — who previously helmed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018), and a segment in Ray (2021) — is someone who can blend spontaneity and prep, to extract a solid performance from his cast. “With Vasan, we had to be prepared [for each scene]. But at the same time, we needed to be open to [new ideas], if he wanted any changes in the way we were hitting a note. It was such a smooth ride. There was never a day when I felt pressured.”



Vasan Bala

However, the director’s professional expertise is not what Rao values the most. “You can be a good actor or director, but if you are not a nice person, I would have a problem working with you. Vasan is such an amazing person; he treats people with sheer love. He is a gentle soul. In addition, he is a brilliant director.”

