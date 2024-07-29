Amitabh Bachchan's goofy then vs. now video has captured hearts, and many have reacted to it, including Ranveer Singh

In Pic: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a 'Then and Now' video, and not to lie, but he looks equally energetic in both clips. The veteran actor took to his Instagram on Monday to share a video of a scene from 'Agneepath', where he can be seen running. The clip also included a recent video of Amitabh running in the garden of his Mumbai house. This then vs. now video has captured hearts, and many have reacted to it, including Ranveer Singh.

While posting the video, Big B wrote, "Agnipath से अबतक भाग ही रहे हैं .. still running for work from Agnipath to now." This post received a lot of responses. Ranveer Singh commented, "THE SIGNATURE RUNNING STYLE!!!" Another fan wrote, "Omg your running in 'Don' and 'Akeyla' was amazing … we grew up seeing you, and still, you are a little bit in each one of us. Thank you!!" A third fan commented, "Are Big B sir, time toh dek loh magar there will be only one king, it’s you. Hats off to your work and dedication at this age."

Amitabh Bachchan starts filming for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 16

He recently shared that he has started filming for the 16th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He posted several pictures of himself and wrote, "The first day of the 16th season of KBC ... and the nerves, and the apprehension, and the tensions of the changes, and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak ... 🤣 day over slumber over over over ... a long over ... and now just lounging with the idea of an early night because the timetable says so."

Work front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released in June, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.