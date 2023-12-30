Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC blindly increases property tax by 15-20 per cent
Maharashtra: NH48 repair work stopped till January 2
Most glass-coated manjas manufactured in Maharashtra and Gujarat
Mumbai: Wash 1,000 km of roads daily come what may, civic chief tells officials
Mumbai: Chemical shortage disrupts fogging activities in city
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > KBC 15 Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye says he has witnessed a new India on these 10 seats

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye, says he has 'witnessed a new India on these 10 seats'

Updated on: 30 December,2023 11:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

KBC 15: The grand finale of the quiz-based show was aired on Friday. Host Amitabh Bachchan delivered a heartfelt monologue bidding goodbye to the show

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye, says he has 'witnessed a new India on these 10 seats'

Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article
KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye, says he has 'witnessed a new India on these 10 seats'
x
00:00

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to bid goodbye as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ (KBC 15). He said he has witnessed a new India on the ten seats of the stage. The first episode of season 15 premiered on August 14. Amitabh has hosted 14 seasons of the knowledge-based reality show, since the year 2000. The season 3 of the show which premiered in 2007 was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The last episode of this season featured an IAS aspirant Avinash Bharti, who hails from Haiderganj, Uttar Pradesh. He won the amount of Rs 50 lakh. The finale episode featured Indian Para-archer Sheetal Devi and actress Vidya Balan. They were followed by veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and her granddaughter and diva Sara Ali Khan.


In episode 100 of KBC 15, which is titled as ‘Vidai Ka Samay’, the megastar was seen giving a monologue. For the finale episode, Amitabh sported a red suit and paired it with a white shirt. In the monologue, the ‘Don’ actor said, “Goodbyes are really strange. Those who bid goodbye with a smile do so with really heavy hearts. Bidding a beloved goodbye doesn't make you sad because it leaves the house vacant, rather, it makes you sad because their departure leaves a void in your heart.”


Amitabh Bachchan also said that he had the urge to sit in the audience's seat. As a host, he would often interact with the audience and post the show shoot would even oblige for pictures. "Normally, these seats are occupied by the audience and their selfless love. By people who are here to help total strangers. Prayers are invoked here. Playfulness and shenanigans are also born here. l've witnessed a new India on these 10 seats (fastest finger first seats). A glorious and progressive India,” he said.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

He added, “An indigent India with unwavering and steadfast resolve. An India, who with the ink of its hard work, penned new destinies. I've witnessed futures being adorned and histories being written. It feels as though I've witnessed an entire journey of one's life.”

“The resonating applause of the viewers not only honours the efforts of every contestant, but also, always, inspires me to keep going.I wish to end this season with that very applause,” he ended his speech.

(with inputs from IANS)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan bollywood vidya balan sharmila tagore sara ali khan Entertainment News entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK