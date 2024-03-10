Breaking News
Mumbai: Issues around Gokhale Bridge persist
Mumbai: BMC invites NGOs to collaborate for climate action
Navi Mumbai: ANC arrests man for wholesale supply of MD
Mumbai: Cruise south through the Coastal Road from Tuesday
Mumbai: Navghar, Surat cops apprehend missing accused escaping to UP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Throwback alert Little Ananya Panday grooves to Shah Rukh Khans song Tanmay Bhat Arjun Kapoor drop funny comments
<< Back to Elections 2024

Throwback alert! Little Ananya Panday grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's song, Tanmay Bhat & Arjun Kapoor drop funny comments

Updated on: 10 March,2024 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Today, Ananya Panday dropped a throwback video that will surely make your Sunday even brighter

Throwback alert! Little Ananya Panday grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's song, Tanmay Bhat & Arjun Kapoor drop funny comments

Ananya Panday dropped throwback video

Listen to this article
Throwback alert! Little Ananya Panday grooves to Shah Rukh Khan's song, Tanmay Bhat & Arjun Kapoor drop funny comments
x
00:00

Ananya Panday is one of the most loved actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress, along with her films, never misses an opportunity to entertain her fans with her strong Instagram game. Today, Ananya Panday dropped a throwback video that will surely make your Sunday even brighter.


Taking to her Instagram, Ananya shared a clip in which she was seen giving a mock audition to her mother, Bhavana Pandey, and dad, Chunky Panday, while her little sister, Rysa, was seen sleeping in the clip. As Chunky recorded the video, little Ananya was seen answering her mom’s question, and then the actress sang and danced to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous song ‘Main Hoon Na’.


While dropping the video, Ananya wrote, “low key a trailer of my life (also a secret audition for @farahkhankunder).” As soon as Ananya dropped the clip, fans and friends started reacting to the throwback clip. Hilariously reacting to the clip, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Glad to know you didn’t pursue the singing path @ananyapanday.” Comedian Tanmay Bhat shared, “Still a better dancer than me.” Neelam Kothari also reacted to the adorable clip and shared, “You're so cute!!!! And an absolute natural!!”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Fans also reacted to the cute video. One fan wrote, “Ananya, such a sweetheart & genuine actress.” Another fan wrote, “So beautiful moments.” “This is too cute!!” wrote another user.

On the work front,Ananya Panday is all set to come up with the series 'Ananya Unscripted in Singapore,' where she explores hidden gems and extraordinary experiences. Talking about the series, Ananya said, "I have a great love for travelling, especially when it involves exploring hidden gems, discovering a different side of the city, and indulging the foodie in me. My recent adventure in Singapore was truly remarkable, providing unique experiences that made it an unforgettable journey that was truly one for the books. Each day allowed me to rediscover the beauty of this versatile destination and reconnect with myself in the process. And I can't wait to visit again soon."

Ananya Panday was most recently seen in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ananya Panday chunky pandey Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK