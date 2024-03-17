As Shweta Bachchan turns a year older, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has the cutest wish for her mom

Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Listen to this article Throwback Alert! Navya Naveli Nanda has the cutest birthday wish for her mom Shweta Bachchan x 00:00

Shweta Bachchan is celebrating her birthday today, and as an inseparable part of the Bachchan Parivaar turns a year older, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda has the cutest wish for her mom. At midnight, as the clock struck 12, Navya took to her Instagram and wished her mother with a couple of throwback pictures.



Taking to her Instagram, Navya shared two pictures, one showing Shweta dressed in a white turtleneck, playing with her little daughter. The second picture has Shweta dressed in a blue suit, seated on a chair, looking at little Navya doing stuff. While sharing the cute pictures, Navya wrote, “Happy Birthday mom (red heart) I love You”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shweta Bachchan on negative criticism

In a recent episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast, "What the Hell Navya," features a thought-provoking conversation with the trio. They delve into the crucial topic of how societal views of failure differ between men and women. The episode opens with Navya Naveli Nanda posing a central question: does society judge the failures of men and women equally? The trio delves into a conversation about how society measures failure differently for men and women.



Jaya Bachchan comments, ‘When men fail, society gives them a hard time’. Shweta Bachchan agrees with her mother, stating that the patriarchal society we live in has created an imaginary benchmark for men, and if they aren't able to live up to it, they are treated as failures. Shweta further observes that men might internalize failure more intensely than women. The societal pressure to maintain a facade of strength can prevent them from openly discussing their struggles. Shweta argues this can have severe consequences, potentially leading to mental health issues like depression and anxiety.



She said, “I wrote a book. It’s not like it became a bestseller or anything, but I’m not that person who can just bounce back up and say, ‘Okay, I am going to…’. I take it personally if there are bad reviews. I can’t see it objectively that okay someone may not have liked it. It took me a very long time…like I just stopped writing, and it made me doubt myself.”

About Navya Naveli Nanda’s vodcast:

Navya hosts the vodcast, which recently returned with its second season, featuring her, her grandmother Jaya Bachchan, and her mother Shweta Bachchan. Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda, and her uncle is Abhishek Bachchan.