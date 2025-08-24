Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Throwback Karisma Kapoor recalls working in Jeet with Sunny Deol and Salman Khan

Throwback: Karisma Kapoor recalls working in 'Jeet' with Sunny Deol and Salman Khan

Updated on: 24 August,2025 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

As the film clocked 29 years, production banner Nadiadwala Grandson uploaded a special anniversary post

Throwback: Karisma Kapoor recalls working in 'Jeet' with Sunny Deol and Salman Khan

Karisma Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Jeet. Picture Courtesy/Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Throwback: Karisma Kapoor recalls working in 'Jeet' with Sunny Deol and Salman Khan
x
00:00

Karisma Kapoor on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane, remembering working in 'Jeet', which also starred Sunny Deol and Salman Khan.

Karisma Kapoor on Saturday took a stroll down memory lane, remembering working in 'Jeet', which also starred Sunny Deol and Salman Khan.

As the film clocked 29 years, production banner Nadiadwala Grandson uploaded a special anniversary post.



"A film that continues to live in our hearts even today #NGEFamily celebrates the #29thAnniversaryOfJeet #SajidNadiadwala #Jeet," the post read.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Resharing the post, Karisma on Instagram Story wrote, "memories (Red heart emoji)."

Released in 1996, 'Jeet' was directed by Raj Kanwar. Amrish Puri, Tabu and Alok Nath also played pivotal roles in the film. It was a romantic action film that enthralled audiences.

Meanwhile, speaking of Karisma's future projects, she will be seen headlining the 'Brown' series, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan.

In the coming months, she will also be seen in Netflix's 'Dining With The Kapoors'. It promises candid conversations about Kapoor family's personal life experiences, familial relationships and love for cinema set against a backdrop of delicious meals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sunny deol Salman Khan Amrish Puri alok nath bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK