Throwback Thursday: Did you know that a sharp nail had pierced Ayesha Jhulka’s forehead while shooting the climax scene of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’!

We walked the memory lane with none other than the graceful Ayesha Jhulka, who was the leading lady of the superhit film. We are sure that many of these incidents have never been told before

Official Instagram Account of Ayesha Jhulka

'22 May 1992' was the release date of ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, a film that went onto become one of the most successful films in Bollywood. The film starred Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik, the veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda and others. The film not just did wonders at the box office, but also did wonders to the careers of many actors.

This week, we walked the memory lane with none other than the graceful Ayesha Jhulka, who was the leading lady of the superhit film. Speaking exclusively to Mid-Day Online, Ayesha recalled, “The film’s director Mansoor Khan was not happy with the way the film had shaped up. That’s why he underwent a major change with not only my character, but others as well! A major chunk of the film had to be reshot".

Buzz was that the role of Shekar Malhotra was initially supposed to be played by Milind Soman. When asked about it, Ayesha replied affirmatively. She also confirmed that Imran Khan’s (Aamir Khan’s nephew) made his Bollywood debut as a child actor with this film.

We are sure that two of the following trivia is definitely bound to surprise everyone. Not many know that it was the well-known film maker Amole Gupte who had played the role of a commentator in the film. Secondly, the well-known model and then-VJ Maria Gorreti had done cameo in the song ‘Jawaan Ho yaaron’ as one of the girls in the opening lines!

The last piece of trivia about ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ is bound to leave you shocked, to say the least. Recalling the never-before told incident, Ayesha said, “While we were shooting for the climax of the film, a huge sharp nail (which was there in one of the bamboos) had entered my forehead. Everyone near me were running around to help. Aamir Khan came running with ice, but the blood was oozing non-stop. I was then immediately shifted to Breach Candy Hospital and was treated there. I was strictly asked not to keep my head down for seven days. It was such a delicate surgery that was done so meticulously. Naseer Hussain ji had very specifically told the surgeon that he did not want a mark on his heroine’s head. At the same time Mansoor was under so much stress (regarding the film) and he couldn't even tell me to work, given my medical condition. They had only two days to shoot and eight cameras had been installed in the stadium. Not shooting could have meant a huge loss. I could see a lot of stress. I spoke to Mansoor and told him to continue with the shoot, while I could manage myself. That is why you could see me wearing a cap during the climax scene. Contrary to the popular belief, I NOT wearing a cap in the climax scene because I had a headache. I wore a cap in order to hide the wound and the plaster. I used to keep my head up while not shooting and would keep my head down while shooting. During all this, I could feel the blood oozing inside! That’s how we completed the film. I still remember that very clearly”!

