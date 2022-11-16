×
Breaking News
Mumbai reports 30 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 208
Thane: Cops foil child marriage bid, rescue teenage girl
Centre's policies destroyed economy, broke back of farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court grants pensionary benefits to 32 women SSC officers of IAF
Mehrauli murder case: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it, says Shraddha's friend
Maharashtra government approves 6 per cent hike in DA for MSRTC employees
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > THROWBACK THURSDAY Kabir Khan had auditioned close to 2000 girls for Munnis role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Kabir Khan had auditioned close to 2,000 girls for Munni's role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Updated on: 17 November,2022 03:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kabir Khan, who has helmed films such as "Kabul Express", "New York" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", has opened up on the struggle to cast the character of Munni from his 2015 Salman Khan-starrer "Bajrangi Bhaijaan"

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Kabir Khan had auditioned close to 2,000 girls for Munni's role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Kabir Khan, who has helmed films such as 'Kabul Express', 'New York' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', has opened up on the struggle to cast the character of Munni from his 2015 Salman Khan-starrer 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. The filmmaker, who started his career with documentary films and has over the years become one of the most sought-after directors of Bollywood, said the casting of Munni (the character eventually played by child actress Harshaali Malhotra) was central to the film, and a wrong casting choice would have drowned it.


Also Read: Parineeti Chopra shares BTS from picturesque locations of 'Uunchai'

Khan said: "After all these years, If I were to speak about one aspect of the making of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', I would speak about the hunt for the girl who would portray Munni. After writing the script, I knew our biggest challenge would be to find the correct casting for Munni. "If we didn't get the correct Munni, I don't think the film would be half what it is today. I spoke to my casting director Mukesh Chhabra and said we need to spread the net far and wide."

They even auditioned girls from outside India because the character doesn't speak, and language wouldn't have been a problem, but it was imperative to get the right expressions and look. Khan continued: "We must have ended up auditioning at least 2,000, you know, little girls from the age of five to six or seven. And finally, 10 of them were shortlisted from different parts of the country, brought down to Mumbai, and we had a month-long workshop with them."



Also Read: Happy Birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: The actor's noteworthy performances

In an interaction on IMDb, Khan said: "It was also crucial for us to see the talent, whether the expressions were correct and the look right, and which of the girls had the stamina and attitude to last through a film. "We were shooting a big movie; the shooting window was more than six-seven months long in different terrains. Hence, it important to see how the little girl approached the role."

He added: "We finally zeroed in on Harshaali Malhotra, who was pure magic on screen, and the chemistry with Salman was bang on. And I remember the first time I took her to Salman's house in Galaxy (in Mumbai). Right from there on, you could see the chemistry between them. Ultimately the magic of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is that dynamic between the character of Bajrangi and the little girl Munni."


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
harshaali malhotra kabir khan bajrangi bhaijaan bollywood gossips bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Entertainment News Entertainment News Update throwback thursday

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK