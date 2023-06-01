Days after he grooved to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' with Hrithik Roshan at IIFA 2023, Vicky Kaushal dropped a picture explaining why the moment was special for him

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal with Hrithik Roshan

Listen to this article Throwback Thursday: Vicky Kaushal shares old pic with Hrithik Roshan; explains his IIFA moment with the star x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan turned hosts for the recently concluded IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. While Vicky was at his confident best as a host, he also got a chance to live his dream when actor Hrithik Roshan graced the stage. The 'Krrish' star came on stage to accept his Best Actor award for 'Vikram Vedha'. After his speech, Vicky Kaushal made a request to the superstar.

After Hrithik's speech, Vicky walked towards Hrithik and requested if he could dance with him to the song 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' and also expressed how he is a big fan of the superstar. Abhishek Bachchan also joined them as the trio did the iconic hookstep from the film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' which was also Hrithik's debut film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after the viral moment, Vicky took to his Instagram feed to reveal why it was a special moment for him. In the carousel, he included a video of him dancing with Hrithik followed by an old picture of him and his brother Sunny Kaushal posing with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of a film. For those unaware, Vicky's father Shyam Kaushal is a renowned stunt director who has worked extensively in Indian cinema.

Sharing the special post, Vicky wrote, "Swipe right to see why this little moment will always be special to me!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, Hrithik bagged the trophy of Best Actor in a Leading Role at IIFA 2023. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in 'Vikram Vedha', which also starred Saif Ali Khan. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness."

"I love you guys...I will never take you for granted," he added.

Vicky, on the other hand, hosted the award function with actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday. He will be next seen in the upcoming romantic film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opposite actor Sara Ali Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.