Throwback Thursday When Akshay Kumar revealed he cooks for Twinkle Khanna Khanna after getting drunk
Updated on: 04 April,2024 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

In a video that brings back old memories from Bollywood, Akshay Kumar revealed his hilarious habit after drinking a bit of wine

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar, a well-known actor in Bollywood, is usually very conscious about his health. However, there have been instances in the past where he has indulged in alcohol occasionally. During one episode of Salman Khan's show "10 Ka Dum," Akshay appeared as a guest contestant and shared a humorous anecdote.


When Akshay Kumar revealed he cooks for Twinkle Khanna 


In a now-deleted video posted by a Reddit user, Akshay mentioned to Salman that even a small amount of wine gets him high. He joked that while others might get rowdy or funny when they drink, he ends up cooking. This humorous confession by Akshay amused everyone in the audience, including Katrina Kaif, who was also present in that episode.


Akshay said, “Main itni si wine p leta  hun to mujhe nasha aa jata hai (even if I drink little wine, I get drunk).” To this Salman said, “Mujhe bhi (me too)”.

Akshay Kumar further said, “Nashe mein log haste hai, gaate hai, gir jaate hai, gussa ho jaate hai, main khana banana shuru kar deta hun. Main apni aukaat pe aa jata hun (When people get drunk, they sing, dance, fall down, get angry but I start cooking. I come back to my basic status)”.

The ace actor was reminiscing about his past when, before he became an actor, he worked as a chef in a restaurant. He joked that not only does he end up cooking when he's drunk, but he also makes his wife Twinkle Khanna eat whatever he cooks.

“And I see to it that my wife eats what I make. I stand next to her and tell her to eat. I make paranthas,” said Akshay. To this Salman told the audience, “He makes really good food. He makes variety of dishes.”

About Akshay and Twinkle Khanna recently

Twinkle Khanna, known for her sharp wit, occasionally shares heartfelt moments with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, on Instagram. Recently, she posted a sweet picture with him, praising his ability to make her laugh even after years of marriage.

In the selfie, both Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are smiling brightly. Twinkle looks natural without makeup, while Akshay looks handsome in black. She captioned the photo, "After 20 years, he still makes me laugh on date night."

