Throwback Thursday: When Shatrughan Sinha called the late Sunil Dutt 'a source of inspiration'

Sunil Dutt with Shatrughan Sinha in 'Dharamyudh'

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, the late actor Sunil Dutt was an inspiration for many actors and still continues to be one even today. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who has shared screen space with the legendary actor in movies such as 'Shaan', 'Heera,' and 'Muqabala', to name a few, had remembered Dutt and had called him his 'source of inspiration and motivation' in one of his social media posts.

On Dutt's 91st birth anniversary back in 2020, Shatrughan took to Twitter, where he called the 'Mother India' star a 'source of inspiration and motivation'. While paying respect to the 'Waqt' actor on Twitter, Sinha wrote: "Tributes & prayers for an actor, producer, director, gentleman politician & a great human being, late & great #SunilDutt on his birth anniversary."

The actor-turned-politician, Sinha, explained Dutt's influence in his anti-drugs and anti-tobacco campaigns. "Many learnt a lot from him but for me, he was a great source of inspiration & motivation in my anti-drugs & anti-tobacco campaign & also in my social & political life. I salute him & shall be indebted to him. Profound regards to his family," Sinha tweeted.

Earlier, on the same day, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his father on his birth anniversary and posted a childhood picture featuring him with the legendary actor.

Sunil Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s, is remembered for his performances in films like 'Mother India', 'Sujata', 'Waqt' and 'Padosan.' He got married to Nargis during the time their film 'Mother India' was about to be released. With his remarkable talent and on-screen presence, Sunil Dutt remains an integral part of Bollywood's rich cinematic heritage, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of actors and cinephiles. As an actor, he left an indelible mark through his impactful performances and memorable characters.

