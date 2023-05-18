Throwback Thursday: When Supriya Pilgaonkar and late Reema Lagoo taught us how to wear masks in 1995!

When wearing a mask became the new normal in 2020, Sachin Pilgaonkar took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback video of his wife, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, and late actress Reema Lagoo sporting masks

Still from the show 'Tu Tu Main Main'

Back in 2020, when wearing a mask had become the new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback video where we see his wife, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar, and late actress Reema Lagoo sporting masks. Taking to Instagram, Sachin posted a clip from the nineties hit TV show, " Tu Tu Main Main".

"This was in 1995 . Those confused about how to wear a mask properly, you can watch Supriya and Reema in this clip from our show ' Tu Tu Main Main'. Good old times! Miss Reema," Sachin captioned the video.

Sachin's post has surely ushered in a wave of nostalgia among social media users.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "hahaha legendary."

Another one wrote: "Miss this show so much."

Meanwhile, Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt fondly remembered the late veteran actress Reema Lagoo in a throwback saying she was an exceptional person and an actor with great emotional depth. "Reemaji began her journey with me with 'Aashiqui'. It was she who infused life into my show 'Naamkaran'," Bhatt had tweeted.

There is an end and there is an ending to that end . Today #Naamkaran comes to an end. What a great journey it has been for me. I have learnt so much. Thank you Star Plus for the Naamkaran experience. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 18, 2018

Reema was one of Bollywood's favourite on-screen mothers. She had died aged 59 on May 18, 2017, following a cardiac arrest. Bhatt last directed her in the television show 'Naamkaran,' in which she played antagonist Dayawanti. "I am so fortunate to have met her on this journey of life," the director added.

The veteran actress Lagoo was known for her performance in movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun,' 'Kal Ho Na Ho' 'Maine Pyar Kiya,' 'Saajan,' 'Vaastav,' 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' among others. Her acting career spanned over four decades.and TV shows 'Shrimaan Shrimati' and 'Tu Tu Main Main,' she had passed away at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

The 59-year-old actress had appeared in Marathi and Hindi films, besides doing a number of TV shows. She is survived by daughter Mrunmayee, who is also a theatre and film actress and theatre director.

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilgaonkar in an interview with News18, recently shared that a new season of 'Tu Tu Main Main' is to return very soon. The show had featured Reema Lagoo and Sachin's wife, Supriya as the leads.

