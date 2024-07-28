Breaking News
Updated on: 29 July,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say producer Sajid Nadiadwala likely to take fourth edition of Tiger-starrer action franchise Baaghi on floors later this year

Tiger Shroff is ready to be a rebel on screen the fourth time—four years after the release of the third instalment of his action franchise, Baaghi, the actor is prepared to flaunt his athletic prowess again. A source tells mid-day, “The team plans to begin filming after [producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s other releases] Sikandar and Housefull 5 are wrapped up. Sikandar is in production, while Housefull 5 will go on the floors next month. If all goes well, Baaghi 4 will roll later this year, or early next year.”




While Sabbir Khan and Ahmad Khan have directed the previous instalments of the franchise, we’re told the makers are yet to decide who will helm the upcoming edition. “Scripting for the film will begin soon, and once the director is locked, a discussion on who will fit the bill as the leading lady will ensue,” says the source of the franchise that has previously featured Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani. Shroff also has Singham 3 in his kitty.


