Tiger Shroff collaborates with Edward Maya for 'Love Stereo Again'

Tiger Shroff and Edward Maya's track will include an Indian contemporary touch by Tanishk Bagchi

Tiger Shroff. Pic courtesy/PR

International sensation Edward Maya, will be collaborating with Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan for 'Love Stereo Again.' This track will include an Indian contemporary touch by Tanishk Bagchi. Shraddha Pandit's lyrics will paint a vivid canvas in Hindi, while the talents of Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria will contribute to the enchanting English lyrics. With a team so powerful, the song is set to mark one of the biggest collaborations of the year.

Tiger Shroff is certainly a man with many talents. After mesmerising us with action and his dance, Tiger had made his debut as a singer with his song, 'Unbelievable' in 2020. Announcing his singing debut Tiger had posted, "Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. Its been an 'unbelievable' experience, and I'm excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon [sic]" The track had been penned down beautifully by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Tiger lending his vocals. Punit Malhotra had directed the track, Paresh had done the choreography. 'Unbelievable' was produced by Big Bang Music and featured Tiger dancing and singing to his own tunes for the first time.

Recently, singer Nick Jonas lauded Tiger after the latter sang ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ version of Indian artiste King and Nick. Tiger had dropped a video of himself singing ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ song and captioned it, “My small take on the ‘afterlife’ #maanmerijaan.” After the video was uploaded, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Nick praised his singing and wrote, “Love it bro” The ‘Heropanti’ actor re-shared singer’s comment on his Insta story and wrote, “Excuse me while I flex this a little bit! But when one my fav artists appreciates! Just have to…thank you.”

On the acting front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller with Akshay Kumar 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the UK along with the entire film's team. He is also gearing up for an interesting line up of films including ‘Ganapath’ with Kriti Sanon, amongst many others unannounced projects.