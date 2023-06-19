Father's Day: Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share pictures of MM with Nick Jonas and her father-in-law. She also shared an old picture of her father, Ashok Chopra

Nick Jonas with MM. Pic/ Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Listen to this article Father's Day: Priyanka Chopra says she and MM are lucky to have Nick Jonas as she shares pictures of father-daughter duo x 00:00

On the occasion of Father's Day, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share pictures of the men in her life who are also fathers. She shared pictures of her husband Nick Jonas, father-in-law and her late father Ashok Chopra. She penned a not highlighting the value of fathers in one's life and also wrote special notes for her husband, father-in-law and father.

In the first picture shared by Priyanka, Nick Jonas can be seen reading out to his daughter while she sits on his lap. The second picture features Nick's dad and Malti Marie enjoying together on the streets of the USA. The third picture is a throwback moment featuring her mother Madhu Chopra and father Ashok Chopra.

"He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them. I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky. Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa," she wrote along with the post.

Reacting to the post, Nick Jonas dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

A couple of days back, Nick had shared an adorable picture of him posing with his little one. Dressed in a blue frock, Malti Marie looked adorable in the picture. Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji. Nick's comment section was filled with comments admiring the father-daughter duo.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Nick Jonas complimented his wife and called her an "amazing mother and absolute boss".

Speaking with PEOPLE, Nick said, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him.”

Nick also added, "We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It's more about her that day than me."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.