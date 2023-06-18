Father's Day 2023: What's it like to be a single father

Single fathers like single mothers face a lot of challenges daily as they juggle home, work and life. However, that doesn't stop them from giving their best. Mid-day Online spoke to a single father to share their experience

Every year, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: IStock

Mumbai-based Nishant Joshi loves every moment of being a single father. One that he has been for the last three years with his three children. "It's great to be a single father because it teaches you how to take responsibility," shares Joshi. He recently got a divorce and is currently on a sabbatical, working on personal projects so that he can spend more time with the children.

Every year, Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year, it is being celebrated on June 18. Interestingly, fathers are celebrated in more ways than one, as part of the family but it can often be a challenge being a single parent. The 39-year-old Mumbaikar is one of many single fathers, who are juggling home, family and their work lives like many mothers also do.

To mark the occasion, Mid-day Online spoke to Joshi to understand what it's like to be a single father; while there are quite a few challenges, it is not like he can't overcome them, and instead chooses to enjoy every bit of it wholeheartedly. Unfortunately, society sets people in certain gender roles and Joshi hasn't been a stranger to them.

"It is a misconception that fathers cannot take care of kids in Indian society but I think fathers can do a great job." However, it can get challenging, especially when he has to go out to work. Luckily, Joshi says he has a strong support system. He is thankful to be living in a joint family that showers him with all the support when needed. "My kids have four dada-dadis.

So, for them to get settled in the house is very easy because there are a lot of other children in the house of the same age and that creates a good environment," shares the city-based businessman, who wears many hats. Having family, siblings, friends or even a girlfriend, he says, makes for a good support system. Nishant Joshi is a single father of three children and loves every moment of spending time with them inspite of many challenges daily. Photo Courtesy: Nishant Joshi





Even if Joshi is busy, he makes sure to spend time with his kids every chance he can, and that includes some father-children time on his work trips on the weekend. "I take them around and show them the kind of work I do," he shares.

Interestingly, as much as he's loving every part of it, the Vile Parle resident is quick to point out that while he used to have somebody to help with school activities, it can sometimes get challenging to juggle it all alone and that's where schools could come into the picture. "Schools could come up with an application where everything is in one place. I have three kids and going through all of that can be difficult," he explains.

Otherwise, it is fun because Joshi brings his infectious love for sports that has his two older boys, aged 10 and 8, who are busy with taekwondo and tennis throughout the week. Even though his daughter is only one and a half year old, he still manages to teach her some yoga.

If there's one thing he's learned about being a single dad, it is to be honest with his children and say it like anything he wants to convey to them like it is. Such has been his experience and his active Instagram account where he puts up adorable pictures and videos with his children, that not only single fathers but also single mothers reach out to him, and that is fullfilling in many ways. It instills the confidence that he trying to do his best like many other single fathers around the world.

