Father’s Day 2023: Share a meal with your dad at these restaurants in Mumbai

Celebrate your bond with your father by enjoying some good food and drink in the city. If you are looking to step out and share a meal with him, there are many Mumbai restaurants that have curated special menus for you

Indulge in an Asian brunch by enjoying a wide variety of dishes at Taki Taki as a part of their Father's Day brunch. Photo Courtesy: Taki Taki

It's Father's Day and while you don't need any one particular day to celebrate him like for your mother, it's definitely a good time to unwind. Since, your dad is busy working and you're busy throughout the year, it is probably impossible to spend quality time together during the year. So, when you get the opportunity, it's time to take a break and celebrate him with some good food.

As always, restaurants in Mumbai are serving some good food and being a Sunday, there are plenty of brunch options to choose from. So, we have made it easier for you with this list, before you set out tomorrow.

Lavish feast

If you are looking to celebrate Father’s Day in Mumbai, then head to The Burrow for a delicious spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Diners can start with either a 24-hour Garlic Bread with Garlic Butter or Birria Pulled Lamb Tacos with Aji Pepper Sauce and then indulge in some mouthwatering Vegetable Stroganoff with herb rice or Chicken Ballentine. Since no meal is complete without dessert, a tempting Skillet Cookie or the Apple Pie is a must. While you are eating, beat the heat with some heady cocktails like a Negroni or the Aperol Spritz to sip on during the meal.

When: June 18

Where: The Burrow, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Price: Rs 1,300 plus taxes for vegetarian, Rs 1,600 plus taxes for non-vegetarian, Rs 1,850 for bottomless bubbly cocktails

Contact: +91 9769752787

Sunday in SoBo

If you want to make an outing with your father, then travel to Fort for a day of heritage and some good food. KMC** in Fort is hosting a Sunday brunch with some delicious food to choose from like Seed Crisps with Avocado and Chawali, Tamarind Glazed Chicken Piccata Sliders as well as Spinach & Four Cheese Quiche. Diners can end their meal with delectable desserts like Banana Pancakes with Coconut Jaggery Sauce and Tres Leches With Mascarpone.

When: June 18

Where: KMC*, Fort

Time: 12 noon - 6 pm

Price: Rs 1,200 plus taxes (non-alcoholic) and Rs 1,200 plus taxes (alcoholic)

Big fat Asian delight

Indulge in an Asian brunch by enjoying a wide variety of dishes at Taki Taki as a part of their Father's Day brunch. If you love salad then try the Horenso Gomai or the Som Tam Salad or if you want to savour a bowl of soup, then head to the live station where you can personalise your ramen bowl. Diners can also enjoy Sanpei Thai Basil Chicken, Red Snapper in Black Bean Sauce, while sipping on Mimosa, Gin Collins and Lady Marmalade.

When: June 18

Where: Taki Taki, Lower Parel

Time: 12 noon - 4 pm

Price: Rs 1,750 plus taxes (without alcohol), Rs 2,750 plus taxes (with alcohol)

With pottery and food

If you want to do more than just enjoy some good food, then head to Grand Hyatt Mumbai, to get best of both worlds at Fifty Five East. Enjoy brunch along with some music and dance, as well as a pottery workshop to express your creativity.

When: June 18

Where: Fifty Five East, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Santacruz East

Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Price: Rs 3,999 plus taxes (without alcohol), Rs 4,999 (with alcohol)

Fun with brunch

If you are looking for something in Andheri, then head to Novotel Mumbai International Airport for a lavish Father's Day brunch. Diners can visit the Scotch bar, and choose a wide variety of dishes from the live stations and the Indian, Italian, Mexican and Mediterranean cuisines before ending their meal at the dessert counter. There will also be interactive live music for children and other fun activities for families to enjoy together.

When: June 18

Where: Novotel Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East

Time: 12:30 pm - 4 pm

Price: Rs 1,995 (without alcohol), Rs 2,995 (with alcohol)