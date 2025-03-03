Actor Tiger Shroff is known to perform dangerous stunts for his movies. The actor recently was seen checking on his stuntman after shooting a glass-shattering sequence

A video from the sets of Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Baaghi 4 is doing the rounds on social media. The video reflects Shroff's act of kindness while helping a stuntman get up back on his feet after suffering an impactful fall. The stuntman was flung through a fake glass wall by Tiger Shroff in the scene.

In the clip, Tiger pushes a stuntman across a fake glass wall for a shot. He pauses for a few seconds, smokes with swag and rushes to his aide the moment the scene cuts. “One of the most challenging jobs is def that of a stuntman in our industry #respect," wrote Tiger, while posting the video. Check it out here:

New poster of Baaghi 4

While sharing his fierce look from the film, he added a heartfelt caption, expressing his gratitude to the Baaghi makers for giving him the opportunity to play the lead in the film. Along with the poster, Tiger wrote, "The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's def not the same this time, but I hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago❤️#grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha"

More about Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, the winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, who is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema. It was on November 18, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his “Baaghi” franchise, which will be directed by A. Harsha. The film is set to hit the screens on September 5, 2025.

An action thriller, “Baaghi”, was first released in 2016 and was directed by Sabbir Khan. A partial remake of the 2004 Telugu film “Varsham” with a climax inspired by the 2011 Indonesian film “The Raid: Redemption”. The film had Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu.

The second installment, which was directed by Ahmed Khan, released in 2018. It was a remake of the Telugu film “Kshanam”. The second installment had Tiger alongside Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee, Darshan Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Arravya Sharma.

“Baaghi 3” was again directed by Ahmed Khan, was partially inspired from Tamil film Vettai, stars Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. A Sajid Nadiadwala franchise, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film is set to release on September 5, 2025.