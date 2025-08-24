Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has been surrounded by divorce rumours, but their daughter Tina Ahuja has dismissed the claims calling it baseless. She said she doesn’t pay attention to such stories and expressed gratitude for the love and support their family receives

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are heading for a divorce after nearly 40 years of marriage. Reports of their marriage hitting rock bottom have been surfacing since last year. While Sunita has several times reacted to it, Govinda is tight-lipped. Amid the recent reports, their daughter Tina Ahuja has rubbished the divorce claims, reacting to the news.

Tina Ahuja on Govinda-Sunita divorce rumours

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tina Ahuja dismissed ongoing speculations about her parents, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, calling reports of their divorce baseless. Responding to the rumours, she said, “It’s all rumours." When asked how she reacts to such stories resurfacing online, Tina added, “I don’t pay attention to these rumours."

On being questioned about how her parents handle the constant chatter, she replied, “Kya bolun main? He is not even in the country. I feel blessed to have a beautiful family and I am really grateful for all the concern, love, and support we have been receiving from the media, fans, and loved ones."

Govinda’s manager, Shashi, too has reacted to the news. He told HT City, “Every couple sees ups and downs in their relationship. These are all old news that people are resurfacing for their own benefit. Which couple doesn’t have issues between them? Sunita is madly in love with Govinda and they are both together. There is no divorce happening as they are both focusing on their kids’ careers and marriages, instead of this negativity.”

Sunita Ahuja’s recent vlog

In her recent vlog, Sunita Ahuja was seen addressing her divorce rumours with Govinda. She visited a temple where, while speaking to the priest, she said that she had been visiting Mahalaxmi Mandir since her childhood.

She was seen breaking down in tears while stating, “When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should get married to him and have a good life. The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes—she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs. Still, I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there."

According to a Hauterrfly report in December 2024, Sunita filed the case under Section 13(1)(i), (ia), and (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds for divorce. Following the complaint, the court reportedly summoned Govinda; however, he failed to appear in person until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025. Amid rumours, the actor was seen jetting off for a holiday to Bangkok.