×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Today in music

Today in music

Updated on: 14 November,2022 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Rumour has it that director Farah Khan wanted Dev Anand to feature in Deewangi, but he declined her request

Today in music

Farah Khan


2007, Om Shanti Om, which hit screens 15 years ago, became a musical hit soon after release. Rumour has it that director Farah Khan wanted Dev Anand to feature in Deewangi, but he declined her request


Also Read: Sanjana Sanghi turns showstopper for Varun Bahl to raise Cancer awareness



Sound check: Snap review of new music


J Ray Soul joins Black Eyed Peas for the hip-hop offering, Double d’z, which, though appealing, is far from the club-bangers that the band has delivered over the decades. Soul delivers a catchy hook, but the band’s ability to present a melody that’s distinct and instantly alluring is missing. Unfortunately, Double d’z is still among the better performing songs of the album, Elevation.

Also Read: Gori Nagori: Salman Khan's advice to Sumbul is like 'Bhains ke aage been bajana'

Are you excited to see Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
farah khan dev anand bollywood news Entertainment News Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK