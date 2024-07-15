Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Triptii Dimri It is really important to keep doing different things

Triptii Dimri: It is really important to keep doing different things

Updated on: 15 July,2024 04:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

After her debut in 2017 with 'Poster Boyz', national crush Triptii Dimri has mainly done films in the genre of drama

Triptii Dimri: It is really important to keep doing different things

In pic: Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article
Triptii Dimri: It is really important to keep doing different things
x
00:00

After her debut in 2017 with 'Poster Boyz', national crush Triptii Dimri has mainly done films in the genre of drama. The actress, who will be seen in 'Bad Newz', minced no words in saying that she has since the beginning found comedy as a genre difficult and believes that, as an actor, it is important to keep diversifying roles.


“I have always done a lot of films in the drama genre, but I feel that as an actor, it is really important to keep doing different things and keep challenging yourself. I have found comedy a little difficult since the beginning,” said Triptii during the press conference in the national capital.


“So, in a way, it was really good for me,” added the 'Laila Majnu' actress.


The actress went on to thank director Anand Tiwari, who made his directorial debut with 'Love Per Square Foot' in 2018.

“I want to thank Anand sir from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with the film because you haven't seen me do comedy at that level. It was difficult for me, especially with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, as they are very talented and their comic timing is very good,” she said.

“It was difficult, but it was a good learning experience. I think in life, I would want to do different roles such as action, drama, comedy, and everything that is offered,” Triptii added.

A spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie 'Good Newwz', 'Bad Newz' tells the story of Saloni Bagga, who gets pregnant with twins from two different men.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tripti Dimri vicky kaushal Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood Bad Newz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK