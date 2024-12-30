Triptii Dimrii and Sam Merchant, who have been allegedly dating for a while posted separate pictures and videos on Instagram from their vacation. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that they were indeed together

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Snowflakes and smiles! Triptii Dimri to ring in New Year’s Eve in Finland with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant x 00:00

As scores of Bollywood celebs jetted off overseas to ring in the New Year, actor Triptii Dimri decided to fly to Finland for a snowy Christmas with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. Triptii and Sam, who have been allegedly dating for a while posted separate pictures and videos on Instagram from their vacation. However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that they were indeed together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant’s romantic vacay in Finland

Triptii Dimri posted a video on Instagram with the caption, “Snowflakes and Smiles…Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life.” She can be seen wearing a red sweatshirt with black trousers, gloves, and a cap. She even eats some of the snowflakes and rides a sledge on the streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Sam Merchant on the other hand took to his Instagram stories and documented the picturesque views from their stay in a weather of minus 8 degrees. He also posted a picture of Salmon steak with some salad and soups being kept near the fireplace. He also shared a video of being surrounded by reindeer.

For those unversed, Sam, winner of the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002, within a short period became a prominent entrepreneur. A few years ago, he ventured into an interesting and entertaining business of opening up exotic beach clubs and hotels in Goa. Sam himself is an avid and frequent traveller and travel blogger who tries to explore new and exciting destinations while balancing his work and personal life.

Triptii Dimri’s work front

Triptii Dimri, who has delivered stellar performances in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, rose to prominence with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ last year. Since then, the actress has been on a roll with films like ‘Bad Newz’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and the recent Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

She will feature in Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Dhadak 2' helmed by Shazia Iqbal. The film is a sequel to its 2018 film titled 'Dhadak' which marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishan Khatter.

Apart from all this, the big announcement that rolled out and took everyone's breath away was that Triptii will be joining forces with actor Shahid Kapoor for an untitled project which will be directed by 'Haider' fame director Vishal Bhardwaj, and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.