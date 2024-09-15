Breaking News
Triptii Dimri living her 60s retro dream, watch video

Updated on: 15 September,2024 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ahead of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ release, Triptii donned a fern-coloured saree with a floral pattern. She rounded up her look with a matching scarf, bangles and a pair of statement glasses

Triptii Dimri living her 60s retro dream, watch video

Triptii Dimri. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Triptii Dimri, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, is feeling retro. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a Reel in which she can be seen effortlessly pulling off the retro look.


Her look is from the trailer launch of ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ in which she can be seen donning a fern-coloured saree with a floral pattern. She rounded up her look with a matching scarf, bangles and a pair of statement glasses.



In the video, she was asked if she is living her dream of being in your 60s, the actress responded by saying, “I’m”.


 
 
 
 
 
Bollywood actresses like Sadhna and Asha Parekh popularised this look in the 60s. The hairdo has a signature puff with long sideburns.

Meanwhile, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz and Mukesh Tiwari, follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. It all seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.

Chaos ensues as the cops are called to search for the missing CD player. and others. When the cops fail to find the missing CD, the family of Rajkummar Rao gets a call asking for ransom in exchange for the CD. The film has been mainly shot in Rishikesh and was wrapped in April 2024. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is known for the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl’ and its follow-up ‘Dream Girl 2’. 

This is Triptii’s 2nd film after the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’. Earlier, her ‘Bad Newz’ emerged as a hit, and now ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ looks set to bring her a hattrick.

Produced under T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

The actress recently also signed another film opposite Shahid Kapoor. The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

