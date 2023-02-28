Tuesday Trivia: Actor who played Hotel Decent manager in 'Jab We Met' had 2 more roles in the film

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Jab We Met' was first released in 2007 and was a massive hit. Shahid and Kareena's characters of Aditya and Geet resonated with the audience and became a part of pop culture

Imtiaz Ali's directorial 'Jab We Met' was recently re-released in theatres. The film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor was once again welcomed with love in the theatres. Videos of people dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' and cheering to iconic scenes surfaced on social media. Over the week, Shahid Kapoor also reacted to some of the videos on social media.

However, the highlight was Kapoor surprising his fans at a theatre in Mumbai. Towards the end of a movie screening in the city, Shahid Kapoor walked into the theatres and greeted the fans. He was welcomed with hoots an cheers of excited fans of the film.

But did you know that Teddy Maurya who played the role of the 'creepy' receptionist at Hotel Decent where Shahid and Kareena's character spend the night after they miss their train played two more roles in the film. Well, Teddy was initially not even supposed to be a part of the iconic scene. Teddy was actually the art director of the film and the reason he did the role is because his brother Vijay Maurya could not make it for the shoot. Teddy also played the policeman Geet bumps into at Badnagar station while running after Aditya.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Jab We Met' was first released in 2007 and was a massive hit. Shahid and Kareena's characters of Aditya and Geet resonated with the audience and became a part of pop culture. Therefore it was no surprise that when the film was released on big screen, audience flocked theaters in large numbers.

'Jab We Met' is the tale of Aditya and Geet who meet on a train journey. The journey changes Aditya's life and they later go on their respective path. Months later, when Geet loses her inner jest, Aditya comes to her aide.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his debut web series, 'Farzi'. Kapoor essayed the role of a con-artist named Sunny in the show created by Raj and DK. He plays an artist whose expertise lie in imitation art. He uses his skills to print realistic looking fake notes along with his childhood friend played by Bhuvan Arora. The series also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashii Khanna, and Regina Casandra.

