Raashii Khanna beats Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi to top IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities global trend list

Pic/ Rashi Khanna's Instagram

Sensational actress Raashii Khanna, who's charmed everyone with her performance in the recently released web series Farzi, is on cloud nine! The actress has been flooded with rave reviews for her performance in the series, where she is seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

While basking in the glory of all the love and appreciation coming her way, Raashii was in for a pleasant surprise when IMDB released their list of Popular Indian Celebrities, trending globally. Raashii has topped that list and grabbed the number one spot.

Here's the list of top ten celebrities on IMDb charts:

1)Raashii Khanna

2)Shah Rukh Khan

3)Vijay Sethupati

4)Regina Cassandra

5)Aditya Chopra

6)Deepika Padukone

7)Kader Khan

8)Bhuvan Arora

9)Anupam Kher

10)Kiara Advani

With the list out now, fans are calling it a 'Farzi' takeover as the actors from the series take 7 out of the top 20 spots.

Farzi was released as an amazon prime original on February 13. Raashii Khanna plays the role of an RBI officer who works in Vijay Sethupati's team. She plays a major role in bringing down the major counterfeiting racket. The series is created by Raj and DK of 'The Family Man' fame.

Raashii has raced ahead of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, actress Regina Cassandra and YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra and become the most popular Indian celebrity trending globally for the week of 20th February to 26th February, 2023.

Sharing her excitement on social media about the same, Raashii got on Instagram and re-posted IMDB's post and added, "Is this a dream????"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii will next be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra which will mark her first ever Dharma productions film. The film directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre also stars Disha patani in one of the lead roles.