Pic/ Salman Khan's Instagram

Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Salman Khan's first paycheck was Rs 75?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, famously known as 'Bhaijaan' has continuously won the hearts of millions over the span of his career in the industry. In his journey, Salman has paved his way with utmost dedication and hard work to reach where he is today. Before his acting career, Khan had dabbled into the world of modelling. But the part of the star's life that goes unnoticed is the time when he worked his first ever job as a background dancer in Mumbai.

As opposed to the hefty cheques that the star is being paid right now, Salman was paid as little as Rs 75 for his first gig that was held in the Taj Hotel. During an old interview, Salman had candidly told PTI, "My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun"

He then explained how his pay gradually increased with each job that he worked, "Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for Maine Pyar Kiya, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later," he added.

On the work front, Salman is all geared up for the theatrical release of the film 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film will hit the screens on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film will mark Salman's return to the screens after 4 years.

(With inputs from PTI)