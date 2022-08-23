Breaking News
Tuesday Trivia: Sameera Reddy’s underwater pregnancy shoot

Updated on: 23 August,2022 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This photoshoot was done in 2019, when Sameera Reddy was pregnant with her second child

Pic courtesy: Official Sameera Reddy Instagram Account


The never-say-never Sameera Reddy took to social media today and shared an extremely breath taking throwback video which was shot underwater during her pregnancy. 


This photoshoot was done in 2019, when Sameera Reddy was pregnant with her second child. The video saw Sameera donning many coloured bikinis. The ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’ actress has been spreading positivity through her posts. With this throwback post, she gave yet another reason for everyone to love their bodies.

 


 
 
 
 
 
Besides positive response from many, Sameera’s throwback post also garnered oodles of appreciation in the comments section. 

