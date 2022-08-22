Breaking News
‘HIT - The First Case' to stream on Netflix from Aug 28

Updated on: 23 August,2022 12:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Rajkummar Rao-starrer "HIT - The First Case" will arrive on Netflix on August 28

The Rajkummar Rao-starrer "HIT - The First Case" will arrive on Netflix on August 28, the streamer announced Tuesday. The mystery thriller, a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, had got released in theatres on July 15.

Netflix shared the premiere date of "HIT" on its official Twitter page.  

 

"HIT", which stands for 'Homicide Intervention Team', narrates the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had helmed the original film, has also directed the Hindi adaptation. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

