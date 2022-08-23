Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Screw Dheela' shelved?

Breaking News
The source clarified that 'Screw Dheela' has been pushed forward "because of date issue but it will happen next year for sure"

Amid speculations that the Rashmika Mandanna starrer, 'Screw Dheela', has been shelved due to high budget and unpredictable box office scenario, an insider has stated that this is not the case. The source clarified that 'Screw Dheela' has been pushed forward "because of date issue but it will happen next year for sure."

They added, "Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an incredible relationship. Apart from 'Screw Dheela', Tiger Shroff will collaborate with Dharma Productions for another massive action film. Screw Dheela is delayed due to date issues, shoot to commence later next year."

Tiger's last release 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria failed to impress the audience at the box office. Hence, there had been media reports that this project might be shelved due to several reasons, among which was the failure of Tiger's last release.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, 'Screw Dheela' marks Tiger's second collaboration with Dharma Production after 'Student of the Year 2'. It also marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration of Tiger with the director. The movie was announced this year in July.

Tiger will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1' alongside Kriti Sanon. The film is slated for release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

