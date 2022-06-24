Sanya Malhotra: I adopted Laila thanks to Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra joins mid-day.com's Celebrity Pet Parents

Sanya Malhotra is mom to her pet Persian cat Laila. Sharing the story of how Laila entered her life, the actress told mid-day.com, "She is an angel who changed my life. I adopted Laila four years back, thanks to Fatima Sana Shaikh, she helped me find Laila. She has a friend who has many Persian cats. I was going through a low period and was very home sick. My family is in Delhi and I really wanted to come back home to someone, that was my Laila. Let me tell you guys, she doesn't even greet me when I come home but I love that about her. She's independent and we both like being alone but together."

Speaking about the similarities between them, Sanya says, "We both like eating and sleeping. I don't sleep as much as Laila does but I wish I could! We both love alone time but together. I like her being around me. Laila and I are cute!"

