Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sanya Malhotra I adopted Laila thanks to Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra: I adopted Laila thanks to Fatima Sana Shaikh

Updated on: 24 June,2022 01:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Sanya Malhotra joins mid-day.com's Celebrity Pet Parents

Sanya Malhotra: I adopted Laila thanks to Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra/Instagram


Sanya Malhotra is mom to her pet Persian cat Laila. Sharing the story of how Laila entered her life, the actress told mid-day.com, "She is an angel who changed my life. I adopted Laila four years back, thanks to Fatima Sana Shaikh, she helped me find Laila. She has a friend who has many Persian cats. I was going through a low period and was very home sick. My family is in Delhi and I really wanted to come back home to someone, that was my Laila. Let me tell you guys, she doesn't even greet me when I come home but I love that about her. She's independent and we both like being alone but together."




Speaking about the similarities between them, Sanya says, "We both like eating and sleeping. I don't sleep as much as Laila does but I wish I could! We both love alone time but together. I like her being around me. Laila and I are cute!"


Also Read: Sanya Malhotra: HIT is a film I manifested because I wanted to work with Rajkummar Rao

sanya malhotra fatima sana shaikh bollywood Pets

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK