Tuesday Trivia: Shah Rukh Khan was ready to take a bullet for Karan Johar after threat from gangster

Tuesday Trivia: Ahead of the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar received threat from Abu Salem. It was Shah Rukh Khan who gave him courage and stood by him

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar

Karan Johar is currently gearing up for the release of his seventh directorial titled 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. The year also marks his 25th year as a filmmaker. Karan Johar made his directorial debut with 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starring Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead. The superstar has played a huge role in the filmmaker's career and has been an integral part of his films.

While Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', he unveiled the teaser of the film on social media. Unveiling the teaser, the superstar also penned a warm note for Karan. "Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You've come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life... like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew...," SRK wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar treat each other like family and their bond goes way back. But did you know, Khan was once ready to take a bullet for Karan? In 2017, Johar penned his memoir where he narrated a lesser known incident that showcased their friendship.

During the release of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', Karan received a call from the underworld gangster Abu Salem who apparently did not want the film to be released the following Friday. The call by the gangster was picked by his mother Hiroo Johar. "Your son’s wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we’re going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday," the gangster told her.

Upon hearing this, a shocked Hiroo called Karan and asked him to call the cops. Excerpt from his book read, “That evening, my father, Shah Rukh, the cops, Adi, everybody was there. The cops advised us, ‘We will protect you but you have to go ahead. You can’t show your fear. You have to have the premiere on Thursday.”

Karan and his team went ahead with the premiere. The filmmaker had written that he always dreamed of veteran actor Shammi Kapoor stepping out of his car and attending the premiere. However, due to security reasons, Karan Johar was made to sit in a room guarded by two security men. Hiroo informed Shah Rukh Khan about his dream and how he would not be able to fulfil it. Khan then went inside and dragged Karan out and assured his mother that nothing will happen to her son. “What nonsense! I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here. Nothing’s gonna happen. I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother. Nothing’s gonna happen.'" Karan wrote quoting SRK.