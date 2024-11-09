Tulsi Kumar has released her new song ‘Dil Kuch Hor Ni Mangda’ where she wore 9 outfits in two days. She also has a fab hook step that's easy to copy!

Tulsi Kumar in outtakes from her new MV

Tulsi Kumar on new music video: 'Changing 9 outfits in two days was a pain!'

Tum Jo Aaye (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai) to Hum Marr Jayenge (Aashiqui 2), Tulsi Kumar has dubbed multiple melodious songs best suited for romantic scenes in films. While she remains one of the most popular playback singers in Bollywood, she uses her independent songs to experiment with her sound and range. Dil Kuch Hor Ni Mangda, her latest single in collaboration with rapper Ikka, is a result of the same effort to try and do something different.

Wanted to do something peppy and upbeat

Tulsi Kumar has released her new song ‘Dil Kuch Hor Ni Mangda’ where she is experimenting with her sound as well as her dancing skills. “The whole idea behind doing independent music is that the audience gets to see a side of you that they haven’t. I also wanted to experiment with my sound, because my listeners have mostly heard me in romantic and slow songs. I wanted to do something peppy and upbeat.

“They’ve not seen me dance, except for in Reels. Our choreographers Piyush and Shazia have given me a fab hook step. Dance has always been a passion, although I have never trained in it. If you teach me something for three days, like a whole chunk, I can memorise it. There is love for dance,” she says.

Changing 9 outfits for the music video

The video concept and direction is by Postguru. “He came up with the idea of transitions, and that’s how we have nine outfits. It was a pain to shoot it in two days and I hurt myself also in the process (the video went viral a few weeks ago).”

Authentic Punjabi lyrics

It is a Punjabi song, which in itself was a challenge as Tulsi had to find out the meanings of some words in order to emote properly. “The lyrics are by Rooh Sandhu, very authentic Punjabi lyrics that I haven’t attempted before. I was asking him the meaning of some of the words. The whole vibe of the song is very different from what I have done in the past,” she admits.