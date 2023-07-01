Tum Kya Mile Fever! Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi romance to song with a twist, KJo shares hearty BTS

Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song's filming on Saturday. While Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi showed their sizzling chemistry by recreating ‘Tum Kya Mile’

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and directed by Karan Johar, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's first song from the film 'Tum Kya Mile' was released a few days ago. While fans wait for the film, many celebrities have made reels on the already trending song. Karan Johar shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song's filming on Saturday. While Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi showed their sizzling chemistry by recreating ‘Tum Kya Mile’.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi uploaded a beautiful video in which they showcased their chemistry while dancing to ‘Tum Kya Mile’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Neha looked stunning in a sequined maroon saree, while Angad was dressed in a black outfit. While sharing the video Neha wrote, “Our very own #mumbai 52 version of our current most favourite track #tumkyamile ….@karanjohar hope you approve Love you guys and your craft @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Karan, on the other hand, posted a BTS video in which he can be seen looking around at the magnificent scenery before flashing a thumbs-up to the camera. He stated in his caption, “My bachpan ka sapna of posing in the mountains has come true thanks to #tumkyamile PS : Forgive the over acting ! Camera person : A shocked @shaunagautam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as the celebrities shared the reels on their respective social media accounts many of their fans and followers reacted in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has unveiled another look test of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Alia was dressed in a peach saree with a red sleeveless top in the photo. She had a black bindi on her brow and gold hoop earrings. Ranveer, meanwhile, was wearing a patterned red shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

For the unversed, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' marks Karan Johar's return to filmmaking after a seven-year hiatus. The romantic movie, according to reports, centres around the larger-than-life love story of Rocky and Rani, who come from Punjabi and Bengali cultures, respectively. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The movie will be released in theatres on July 28, 2023.