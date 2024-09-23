Breaking News
Updated on: 23 September,2024 03:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At the end of the second weekend, the film's total box office earnings is Rs 21.57 crore, cementing its position as a superhit

Sohum Shah in Tumbbad

The re-release of Tumbbad has turned out to be a remarkable success, showcasing its enduring appeal to audiences. In its first week, the film grossed Rs 13.44 crore, a strong start that set the stage for its resurgence. As the second weekend approached, expectations were high, and Tumbbad exceeded them by delivering even bigger numbers.


Tumbbad's re-release box office success



Re-releasing films has been surprising in terms of their box-office earnings. Almost all the films that have been released so far have made more than they earned during their original release, and that is what is happening with the horror-thriller 'Tumbbad' as well. The movie managed to surpass its original first-week earnings in just four days.


On Day 8, the film earned Rs 3.04 crore, followed by ₹2.50 crore on Day 9 and ₹2.59 crore on Day 10. This upward trend highlights a growing interest and word-of-mouth buzz, drawing both new viewers and fans of the original release. The fact that the second weekend surpassed the first weekend’s earnings is a testament to the film's captivating storytelling and visual artistry.

Originally, 'Tumbbad' earned ₹7.34 crore during its entire first week in 2018, but the re-release matched this total in just three days, with Day 4 adding ₹1.69 crore. 

 
 
 
 
 
With its unique blend of horror and mythology, Tumbbad has not only redefined the genre in Indian cinema but has also cemented its status as a super hit. Its ability to attract audiences long after its initial release showcases its lasting impact and significance in contemporary filmmaking. 

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creatively guided by Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad has captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror and fantasy, coupled with exceptional visual storytelling. The film's re-release, presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, has reignited interest and enthusiasm among viewers, demonstrating its lasting impact and relevance.

The film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role as Vinayak Rao. 

The film’s success is particularly notable because it achieved these historic numbers without any availability on OTT platforms. The exclusive theatrical run has generated significant buzz and enthusiastic support, underscoring the importance of experiencing classic films on the big screen where their full artistic and emotional impact can be fully appreciated.

