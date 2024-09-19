Breaking News
'Tumbbad' star Sohum Shah celebrates fan artwork amid film's re-release

Updated on: 19 September,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sohum Shah, the film’s lead, is deeply overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of love. He has expressed heartfelt thanks to fans, acknowledging their incredible support and creative contribution

Sohum Shah in Tumbbad

The re-release of Tumbbad has ignited a passion like never before, showcasing how a cinematic masterpiece can transcend time. Beyond it being a case study for our he industry, the fans have become the biggest advocates of Tumbbad and are flocking to theatres, and the excitement has reached unprecedented levels, transforming this re-release into a cultural phenomenon.

 


From captivating fan art to vibrant online discussions, the Tumbbad fandom is proving that true dedication knows no bounds. Fandom ho toh aisa—where creative expressions and fervent conversations celebrate a film that has become an artistic and cultural milestone. Fans have been sharing intricate drawings, paintings, and digital creations inspired by the film’s rich narrative and eerie atmosphere.


 
Sohum Shah, the film’s lead, is deeply overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of love. He has expressed heartfelt thanks to fans, acknowledging their incredible support and creative contributions. Celebrating the fans and their art he posted on his Instagram : 
 
 
 
 
 
The Tumbbad magic shines once again

The box office performance of Tumbbad’s re-release is equally impressive, proving that the film’s magic remains as strong as ever. The re-release is achieving box office wonders, drawing crowds and generating buzz that reflects the film’s lasting impact and the enduring love of its audience.

This resurgence has shown that Tumbbad is not just a film but a powerful experience that keeps captivating hearts. The fandom’s enthusiasm, combined with the film’s success at the box office, underscores that when fans unite, they can turn a re-release into a phenomenal celebration of art and storytelling.

The frenzy surrounding Tumbbad serves as a testament to the power of cinema and the extraordinary dedication of its fans. From fan art to box office triumphs, this re-release is a powerful reminder of how a great film can continue to inspire and connect people, proving that the love for Tumbbad is truly timeless.

Tumbbad’s box-office collection original vs re-release

Originally, 'Tumbbad' earned ₹7.34 crore during its entire first week in 2018, but the re-release has matched this total in just three days, with Day 4 adding ₹1.69 crore. The earnings breakdown is: ₹1.65 crore on Day 1, ₹2.65 crore on Day 2, ₹3.04 crore on Day 3, and ₹1.69 crore on Day 4.

This cumulative total of ₹9.03 crore is a remarkable feat, especially considering that Monday’s collections exceeded Friday’s, which is a rare occurrence in the current box office environment.

 

