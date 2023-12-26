Twinkle Khanna who was the female lead in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Badshah recalled starving herself for the shoot of the song 'Mohabbat Ho Gaye'

SRK and Twinkle Khanna in a still from Badshah

Listen to this article Twinkle Khanna feared exploding like 'gas canisters' during Badshah song shoot with SRK, reveals she was starving herself x 00:00

Twinkle Khanna, daughter of legendary Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia tried her hand at acting in the 90s. However, after a string of flops, the actress realised that it is not her cup of tea and moved out of the movie business. During her time as a Hindi film actress, Twinkle appeared in some memorable films including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Badshah which was released in 1999. Recently, Khanna opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for the romantic track 'Mohabbat Ho Gaye' with Khan in the Abbas-Mustan directorial.

Speaking with Shrayana Bhattacharya, Twinkle Khanna stated, “I know you see all these actresses saying that they don’t diet and they eat everything; it’s not true, most of them are starving. I was starving, if you want your stomach to be flat in all those catsuits that we used to wear—I don’t know why we wore them. This was my own brainwave that I’m going to live on channa. For some reason, being Gujarati, I felt that was also cheap, and you know, I could get it easily wherever I went.”

She further shared, “So, this was my diet. And in this song he had to lift me up, and I was so scared that I would explode like the gas canisters in the Parliament, but I didn’t. So if you see my teeth clenching there, other things are also clenching and just holding on, but yes, I survived that bit as well.”

The actress-turned-author further spoke about the review she got for her role in the film. "I did have a review from that movie which only centered around my navel, that was it. And at that time, nobody protested; this was perfectly fine. We didn’t think it was misogynistic. In fact, I think I thanked the writer.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently launched her fourth book titled 'Welcome To Paradise'. She shared the cover of the book and wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:)”.