Wacky Wednesday: Twinkle Khanna left audience in splits when she revealed Dimple Kapadia initially thought Akshay Kumar is gay

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

In today's Wacky Wednesday, let's revisit one of the most hilarious and wackiest instances on the show 'Koffee with Karan'. The eighth season of the show is currently keeping the audience hooked with several revelations and spicy gossip about their favorite actors. In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 8,' host Karan Johar will welcome the dynamic duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

As the excitement builds for the new episode, let's recall a memorable moment from Season 5 featuring Twinkle Khanna. The actress-turned-entrepreneur shared a funny anecdote about her mother, Dimple Kapadia, and her husband, Akshay Kumar. In that particular episode, Twinkle revealed that initially, her mother thought Akshay was gay.

Twinkle humorously remarked, "He'd (Akshay) come to ask my mother if he should marry me. My mother and me were sitting together on this couch. He sat opposite to us and my mother's friend was there next to him. Akshay was doing some sort of Acupressure on her back...(bursts out laughing). My mom whispered to me, 'I have to tell you something after he goes'. I was like, no tell me now. She says,' Your friend Sandeep who is doing some piece in a newspaper says Akshay is gay'. And she has told me this while we are sitting there and this guy is doing Acupressure."

