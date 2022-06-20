Twinkle Khanna reveals Akshay Kumar and Nitara's special Father's Day 'ritual'

Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring the father-daughter duo indulging in their 'annual ritual' of picking fruits from their garden

Twinkle Khanna. Pic/Yogen Shah

Did you know Akshay Kumar and Nitara have a special annual ritual on the occasion of 'Father's Day'? In case you missed it, on Sunday, as the world celebrated Father's Day (June 19), Twinkle took to her Instagram handle and shared a video featuring the father-daughter duo picking fruits from their garden. Along with the video, Twinkle wrote, "The two of them wait for the Safed Jamun tree in our compound to bear fruit. It is an annual ritual where they stalk the tree for days and pick the right time."

She further added," They have their own games, where they tumble, leap and somersault across the garden as I watch from the sidelines. Mothers can do it all, but some things are just easier left to their dads :) Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads out there and especially to my Mr K."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Show full article